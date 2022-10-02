Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 148 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,090 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.7% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.20. 4,578,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,861,499. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

