Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Short Interest Up 15.1% in September

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,790,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 31,100,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,715,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,381 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,709,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 353,281 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,049,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 902,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 199,616 shares during the period. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,222,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,434. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

