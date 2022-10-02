Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Up 16.7% in September

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 404,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cango

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Cango by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Cango Stock Performance

Shares of CANG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 67,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Cango has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cango ( NYSE:CANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.20). Cango had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cango will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cango from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

