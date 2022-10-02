Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,200 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the August 31st total of 319,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 161.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canfor from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Canfor Price Performance

Shares of CFPZF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986. Canfor has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

