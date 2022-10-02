CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the August 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance

CVVUF stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.66.

Get CanAlaska Uranium alerts:

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.