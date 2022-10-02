CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the August 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance
CVVUF stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.66.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
