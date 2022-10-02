Canadian National Railway’s (CNR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a C$149.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNR. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a C$167.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a hold rating and set a C$169.00 target price (down from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$155.38.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$149.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$137.26 and a 52 week high of C$171.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$158.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$153.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8900008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total value of C$203,749.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at C$3,391,978.55.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.