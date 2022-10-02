Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $5.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.85.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $76,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,758.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $40,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,998.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $76,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,758.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $194,846. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its position in BlackBerry by 73.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,737,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,862,000 after purchasing an additional 412,229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackBerry by 138.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in BlackBerry by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,439,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in BlackBerry by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,195,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 556,471 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

