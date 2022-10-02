Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Update

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Calbee Stock Performance

Shares of CLBEY traded down 0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 5.20. 10,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869. Calbee has a 52-week low of 4.27 and a 52-week high of 6.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Calbee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Calbee Company Profile

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, Jagarico, Jaga Pokkuru, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Thin Potato, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

