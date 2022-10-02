C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 192 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

C2C Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.86. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.