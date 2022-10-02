C2C Wealth Management LLC Has $298,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

C2C Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,178,000 after purchasing an additional 57,897 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 50,323 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,610,000 after buying an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,646,000 after buying an additional 32,005 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $210.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

