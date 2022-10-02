C2C Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

C2C Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 31.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile



AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

