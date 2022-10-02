C2C Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,750 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,750 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Devon Energy Price Performance

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DVN opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day moving average is $63.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 83.76%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

