C2C Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,970 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after acquiring an additional 722,076 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $42,483,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 757,822.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,057,000 after purchasing an additional 272,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $69.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.18%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

