bZx Protocol Trading 14.7% Higher This Week (BZRX)

bZx Protocol (BZRX) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. bZx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $83.20 million and $38,444.00 worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bZx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0808 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, bZx Protocol has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

bZx Protocol Coin Profile

bZx Protocol’s genesis date was February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 coins. bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. bZx Protocol’s official website is bzx.network.

bZx Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “bZx is set to allow anyone to build applications that enable lenders, borrowers, and traders to interact with a flexible decentralized finance protocol on Ethereum. bZx is a community-run project, governed by the community vote for all major changes to the protocol.”

