BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Down 15.7% in September

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BYD Stock Down 2.5 %

BYDDY stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.15. 108,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 122.88 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.76. BYD has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $84.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on BYD in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Further Reading

