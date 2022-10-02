Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Short Interest Update

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 257.1% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 502,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 361,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $4,357,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 108,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 103,658 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 0.8 %

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.73. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 44.28%. The firm had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

