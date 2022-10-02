BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CXM. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Trading Up 0.2 %

CXM stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 31,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $332,912.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 530,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,718 shares of company stock worth $1,503,205 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Sprinklr by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 5,820,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $2,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.