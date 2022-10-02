BSClaunch (BSL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $26.00

BSClaunch (BSL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. One BSClaunch coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. BSClaunch has a total market capitalization of $13,283.64 and $26.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,297.76 or 0.99994502 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00064903 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00064910 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00082809 BTC.

BSClaunch Coin Profile

BSClaunch (CRYPTO:BSL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2021. BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

According to CryptoCompare, “BankSocial™ is a Decentralized Financed (“DeFi”) peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Its vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset-backed lending to the world. The BankSocial ($BSL) token is the backbone of the BankSocial ecosystem.It started out as an ERC-20 token and since then has expanded to the Binance Smart Chain network (non-bridged). Telegram | Reddit | Github | LinkedIn | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSClaunch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSClaunch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSClaunch using one of the exchanges listed above.

