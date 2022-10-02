Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Up 28.8% in September

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 712,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Bruker by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $53.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,110. Bruker has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.07. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

