Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,791 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,030,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,578,000 after acquiring an additional 725,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $35.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

