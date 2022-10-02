British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. 3,051,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

