BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Citigroup

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a maintains rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.89.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.9 %

BWA stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.37.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $59,609,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 21.2% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after buying an additional 828,901 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,302,000 after buying an additional 729,562 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 4,883.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after buying an additional 612,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

