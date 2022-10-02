Bob’s Repair (BOB) Price Reaches $0.0018

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $322,597.24 and approximately $95.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bob's Repair alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,337.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00065281 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010343 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00064908 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00082789 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bob's Repair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bob's Repair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.