BMO Capital Markets Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $33.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.60.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE VFC opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $78.91.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,625,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 800.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 394,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 350,503 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.