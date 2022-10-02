Blossom Wealth Management Has $626,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.