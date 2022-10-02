BLOCKMAX (OCB) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

BLOCKMAX (OCB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last seven days, BLOCKMAX has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKMAX has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $28,129.00 worth of BLOCKMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKMAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069590 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10638568 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLOCKMAX Coin Profile

BLOCKMAX’s genesis date was August 13th, 2021. BLOCKMAX’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. BLOCKMAX’s official Twitter account is @blockmaxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKMAX’s official website is blockmax.io.

BLOCKMAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmax (OCB) aims to offer OCB Blockchain wallet and asset management tools. OCB Blockchain wallet will provide users with many current features with many utilities for quick transaction and payment purposes.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKMAX directly using U.S. dollars.

