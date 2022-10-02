Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Up 58.9% in September

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the August 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. 538,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,036. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 256,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 119,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,178,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 13.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,033,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 993,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

