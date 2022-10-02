Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Up 58.9% in September

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the August 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BCX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. 538,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,036. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.62.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
