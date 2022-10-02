BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Increased by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1,531.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 205,328 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 2.1% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA owned 0.14% of BlackRock worth $20,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in BlackRock by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 594,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $544,533,000 after purchasing an additional 85,136 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $550.28 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $549.56 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $666.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $660.52. The company has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

