BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Down 25.3% in September

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BGY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.47. 624,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,112. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 92.6% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,397,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 672,135 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 102.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,524,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,148 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.