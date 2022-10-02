BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Down 25.3% in September

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:BGY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.47. 624,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,112. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $6.48.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
