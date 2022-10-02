Bitsten Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $223,584.00 (BST)

Bitsten Token (BST) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Bitsten Token has a market capitalization of $116,010.40 and $223,584.00 worth of Bitsten Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitsten Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitsten Token has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,171.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.07 or 0.00604707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00252702 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00048304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsten Token Coin Profile

Bitsten Token (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Bitsten Token’s total supply is 9,749,863 coins. The official website for Bitsten Token is token.bitsten.com. Bitsten Token’s official Twitter account is @blockstamp_info and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitsten Token

According to CryptoCompare, “BST is a key token of the Beshare platform. Users can make platform payments through BST and earn BST as a reward for sharing their data on blockchain or ad exposure. Advertisers need BST for uploading advertising or use big data for personalized ads. Through all these processes, the users' valuable data is secured through the blockchain. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

