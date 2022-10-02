BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Reaches $0.0690 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $405,372.40 and approximately $58.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for $0.0690 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00087414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00064930 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018396 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00031432 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007725 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000270 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS uses the hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 6,086,368 coins and its circulating supply is 5,874,914 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

