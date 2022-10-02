Bitcoin Asset (BTA) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Asset has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Asset has a total market cap of $719,828.60 and $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Asset coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00274816 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001213 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016912 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Profile

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Asset is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinasset and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team Discord | Facebook | Instagram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Asset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Asset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Asset using one of the exchanges listed above.

