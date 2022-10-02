Biswap One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.84 Million (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Biswap coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Biswap has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Biswap has a market cap of $102.79 million and $19.84 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Biswap alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010786 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070108 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10717806 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap launched on May 20th, 2021. Biswap’s total supply is 384,682,736 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biswap’s official website is biswap.org.

Biswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biswap is a decentralized exchange platform with a three-type referral system. It's a decentralized exchange platform for swapping BEP-20 tokens on the Binance Smart Chain network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Biswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.