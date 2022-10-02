Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.93.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIREF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th.
BIREF opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.73. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
