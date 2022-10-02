BioPassport Token Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $7.35 million and $154,499.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,174.51 or 1.00051858 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00064284 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00064160 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00081748 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

