BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Up 17.3% in September

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,300 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 348,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BLRX shares. StockNews.com lowered BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BioLineRx to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in BioLineRx by 25.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BioLineRx by 377.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter worth about $178,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Trading Up 3.2 %

About BioLineRx

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 176,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,056. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $44.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.83.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

