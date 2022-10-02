Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $275.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $267.00 on Wednesday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $290.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.47 and its 200 day moving average is $208.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 41.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 311,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,624,000 after purchasing an additional 91,985 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 228,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,632,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

