Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRYW) Short Interest Up 13.6% in September

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Berkshire Grey Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRYW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 278,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,826. Berkshire Grey has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27.

