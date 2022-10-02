Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Down 13.8% in September

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Benchmark Metals Stock Performance
Shares of BNCHF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,413. Benchmark Metals has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55.
Benchmark Metals Company Profile
