Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Down 13.8% in September

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Benchmark Metals Stock Performance

Shares of BNCHF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,413. Benchmark Metals has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55.

Get Benchmark Metals alerts:

Benchmark Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

