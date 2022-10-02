Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Bel Fuse Price Performance
Shares of BELFB stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.25. 190,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $315.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $170.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.
