Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of BELFB stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.25. 190,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $315.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $170.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

