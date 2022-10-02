Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 293.5 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

BDRFF stock remained flat at $97.23 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.17. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $111.67.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

