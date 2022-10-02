Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 293.5 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
BDRFF stock remained flat at $97.23 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.17. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $111.67.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
