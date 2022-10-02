BeforeCoinMarketCap Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $37.99 Million (BCMC1)

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, BeforeCoinMarketCap has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar. One BeforeCoinMarketCap coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. BeforeCoinMarketCap has a market capitalization of $37.99 million and approximately $10,938.00 worth of BeforeCoinMarketCap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.63 or 0.06787432 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00077267 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000129 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Microtuber (MCT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap Profile

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2020. BeforeCoinMarketCap’s total supply is 8,553,027,613 coins. BeforeCoinMarketCap’s official website is beta.beforecoinmarketcap.com. BeforeCoinMarketCap’s official Twitter account is @BeforeCMC.

Buying and Selling BeforeCoinMarketCap

According to CryptoCompare, “BeforeCoinMarketCap is a daily planning platform where users can find up-to-date information about the tokens they’re tracking. Platform users no longer have to view a huge number of tokens to find the assets they are tracking amongst a pile of channel announcements. Instead, they simply enter the address of their wallet to receive regular notifications about activity relating to their coins via Telegram or Email.The platform rewards users with valuable information and tokens of its own eco-system token. (BCMC1)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeforeCoinMarketCap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeforeCoinMarketCap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeforeCoinMarketCap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

