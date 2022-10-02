Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,900 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 741,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.8 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.88. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $65.50 and a 1-year high of $112.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Stories
