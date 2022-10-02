Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,900 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 741,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.88. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $65.50 and a 1-year high of $112.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

