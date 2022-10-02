Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €37.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Up 1.9 %

ETR:BAS opened at €39.60 ($40.41) on Wednesday. Basf has a 1-year low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 1-year high of €69.15 ($70.56). The company has a 50-day moving average of €42.48 and a 200 day moving average of €46.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion and a PE ratio of 6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.