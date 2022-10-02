Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the August 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Basanite Stock Performance

Basanite stock remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 326,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,506. Basanite has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

