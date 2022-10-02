Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the August 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Basanite Stock Performance
Basanite stock remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 326,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,506. Basanite has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.
About Basanite
