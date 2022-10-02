Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Update

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BNED shares. StockNews.com raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BNED traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. 273,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.09. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education ( NYSE:BNED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $260.83 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

