Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Redde Northgate (LON:REDD)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Redde Northgate (LON:REDD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 556 ($6.72) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.05) price target on shares of Redde Northgate in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Redde Northgate alerts:

Redde Northgate Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LON REDD opened at GBX 289.50 ($3.50) on Wednesday. Redde Northgate has a 1 year low of GBX 276.50 ($3.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 447.50 ($5.41). The firm has a market cap of £680.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 344.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 367.87.

Redde Northgate Increases Dividend

Redde Northgate Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This is an increase from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Redde Northgate’s payout ratio is 5,250.00%.

(Get Rating)

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redde Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.