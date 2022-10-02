Barclays Raises Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $224.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $217.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $215.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.23.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 89.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

