Barclays Lowers Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Mediclinic International (LON:MDC – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 504 ($6.09) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 460 ($5.56).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 464 ($5.61) price target on shares of Mediclinic International in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Mediclinic International Stock Up 0.1 %

MDC opened at GBX 493 ($5.96) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 494.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 432.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,465.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Mediclinic International has a one year low of GBX 286.40 ($3.46) and a one year high of GBX 503.50 ($6.08).

About Mediclinic International

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

