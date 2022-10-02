Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 239,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 168,699 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 177,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 42,294,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,252,724. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a market cap of $242.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.